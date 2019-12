About this show

In 1990s Japan, a salaryman desperately searches for his self-worth, while a lonely teenage girl grapples with her sexuality in a nightmarish, male-defined society. When the two find an awkward companionship in each other, they expose their darkest desires fueled by masochism and shame, and must now confront life and death as the notorious Suicide Forest looms over their imagination. Suicide Forest by Aya Ogawa is presented in association with the Ma-Yi Theater Company.