About this show

Featuring former members of Broadway's hit musical, Beatlemania, Strawberry Fields is a look-a-like, sound-a-like Beatles tribute, dedicated to bringing audiences as close to a real Beatles concert as possible. They take you on a Magical Mystery Tour, beginning in 1964 complete with mop top hair, black suits with thin ties & the 1st four albums of music. Next stop, 1967, features the psychedelic era of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band album with all the costumes & jackets on the album cover. The last stop includes: The White Album, Abbey Road & Let It Be.