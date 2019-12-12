About this show

Need an escape from your own family this holiday season? Grab that Christmas sweater and come gather 'round the tree at the Ryans, where secrets are buried deep in overstuffed stockings and the egg nog is spiked with dysfunction. The sold-out FringeNYC hit, called "one of the year's best new plays" by NYTheatre.com, returns for a limited engagement with a fresh holiday twist!

"Intense and personal...rather than heating up the stale clichés of family drama, Straight Faced Lies serves up a fresh and funny take on how complicated it can get when it comes to your own flesh and blood." — The Villager

"Passionate, biting and deeply funny, Straight Faced Lies is equal parts fresh and familiar. What is more relatable than the madness of an American family dinner during the holidays?" — Theatre Is Easy