Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson play the roles of Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli on ABC's soap opera, "General Hospital." Fans love their unique friendship on screen, but their real-life dynamic is perhaps even more entertaining. In addition to their successful podcast, "That's Awesome" on Podcast One, and entertaining their legions of fans on social media, Steve and Bradford are touring all over the country to the delight of GH fans everywhere. Join them for a 90 minute show full of music and comedy!