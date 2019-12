About this show

New York's Busiest Comedy Club located in the Heart of Times Square.

All shows are 90 minutes long and feature 4-5 Comics + your Host (Featured Talent seen on MTV, Vh1, BET, Comedy Central and comedy clubs across the country).

Nightly Showtimes: 7:30, 8:30, 9:30, 10:30, 11:30, 12:30 (& 1:15am Friday and Saturday Nights Only)"