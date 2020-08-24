About this show

SPOTLIGHT: Creatives at Work is a new digital series featuring conversations with artists of color in disciplines spanning from Photography, Film, Media, and Theater to Folk Arts, Bomba y Plena and Choreography. Filmed primarily at Pregones Theater in The Bronx, the first 10 episodes feature twenty-two different theater, music, dance, and film/media artists.

Episode three of SPOTLIGHT features two percussionists who know no bounds! Víctor Pablo Gaetán grew up playing pandero, bongo, conga, timbales, and drums, today he performs in Broadway pits, chamber concerts, jazz jams, salsa gigs, bombazos, plenazos, and more. Gabo Lugo is a musician, engineer, mixer, remixer, and programmer, with a Grammy nomination for production work on Tego Calderón's "Ni Fu Ni Fa." Lugo's beats and soundscapes work is in high demand, and when he's not behind the mixing board or up on stage, he teaches young artists at Carnegie Hall's Future Music Project.

SPOTLIGHT will stream FREE on Mondays at 7:30 PM EST