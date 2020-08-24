About this show

SPOTLIGHT: Creatives at Work is a new digital series featuring conversations with artists of color in disciplines spanning from Photography, Film, Media, and Theater to Folk Arts, Bomba y Plena and Choreography. Filmed primarily at Pregones Theater in The Bronx, the first 10 episodes feature twenty-two different theater, music, dance, and film/media artists.

Episode thirteen of SPOTLIGHT focuses on theater and music with Joel Peréz and Jesús Martínez and will stream live Monday, November 16 at 7:30 pm on the company's Facebook Live, Vimeo, YouTube platforms. New episodes of SPOTLIGHT will stream FREE on Mondays at 7:30 PM EST through December 7 (program schedule below) on Facebook Live, Vimeo, YouTube, and other platforms.