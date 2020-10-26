About this show

SPOTLIGHT: Creatives at Work is a new digital series featuring conversations with artists of color in disciplines spanning from Photography, Film, Media, and Theater to Folk Arts, Bomba y Plena and Choreography. Filmed primarily at Pregones Theater in The Bronx, the first 10 episodes feature twenty-two different theater, music, dance, and film/media artists.

Episode ten of SPOTLIGHT focuses on theater music and performance with Chad Carstarphen and Cedric Leiba Jr., and will stream live Monday, October 26 at 7:30 pm on the company's Facebook Live, Vimeo, YouTube platforms.