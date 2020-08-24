About this show

SPOTLIGHT: Creatives at Work is a new digital series featuring conversations with artists of color in disciplines spanning Photography, Film, Media, and Theater to Folk Arts, Bomba y Plena and Choreography.

SPOTLIGHT will stream FREE on Mondays at 7:30 PM EST through December 7 on Facebook Live, Vimeo, YouTube, and other platforms.

Episode one is available on Facebook Live, Vimeo and YouTube and is dedicated to Photography featuring photographers Joe Conzo–known for being "the man who took Hip-hop's baby pictures"– and Marisol Díaz, award-winning photojournalist and leader of cultural diversity.