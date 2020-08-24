About this show

SPOTLIGHT: Creatives at Work is a new digital series featuring conversations with artists of color in disciplines spanning from Photography, Film, Media, and Theater to Folk Arts, Bomba y Plena and Choreography. Filmed primarily at Pregones Theater in The Bronx, the first 10 episodes feature twenty-two different theater, music, dance, and film/media artists.

Episode four of SPOTLIGHT is dedicated to choreography and dance, featuring Bronx choreographers Alethea Pace, Milteri Tucker and Richard Rivera.

SPOTLIGHT will stream FREE on Mondays at 7:30 PM EST through December 7 (program schedule below) on Facebook Live, Vimeo, YouTube, and other platforms.