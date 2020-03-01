About this show

For his newest work, Resident Choreographer Justin Peck will create a dance to a commissioned score by acclaimed American composer Nico Muhly. Preceding Peck's world premiere is Jerome Robbins' buoyantly charming In G Major, featuring scenery and costumes by the Art Deco artist Erté. Completing the program is Christopher Wheeldon's DGV: Danse à Grande Vitesse, a fleet and intricate dance for a cast of more than 25 performed to a minimalist score by Michael Nyman, composed in honor of a new addition to the high-speed French train service known as the TGV.