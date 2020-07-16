About this show

In "Spanking Machine" GLAAD Award-winning writer/performer Marga Gomez shifts across gender, latitudes and generations in a darkly comic memoir about the first boy she ever sloppy-kissed and how it made them gay forever. "His real name was Agamemnon Perez Jr. but he shortened it to "Scotty" because he thought Agamemnon sounded too Cuban." By turns funny and disturbing, Gomez recounts growing up brown and queer in Washington Heights, sadistic nuns on poppers, tender vampires, childhood misdemeanors, parental post-nasal drip, fear, assault and suppressed memory. The 70-minute show will blend Marga performing live from her "virtual stage" with footage from Spanking Machine's final invited dress rehearsal before the pandemic.