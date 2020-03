About this show

It takes all kinds of kinds... Southern Charms is a seven-piece tribute celebrating the music of Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, and Kacey Musgraves, the three women who have dominated country music in the past decade. The show, featuring Jenny Leigh Miller, is in three parts, with wardrobe and hair changes, taking the audience on a journey that highlights the megahits of each of these current top leading ladies of country.