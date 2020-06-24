About this show

Set on an idyllic South Pacific island during World War II, Rodgers and Hammerstein's South Pacific intertwines the themes of romance, duty, and prejudice to create a story that is at once hilarious, heartbreaking, and thought-provoking. Featuring an extraordinary score — including "Some Enchanted Evening," "I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair," "Bali Ha'i," "There Is Nothin' Like a Dame," and "You've Got to Be Carefully Taught" — South Pacific is an unparalleled and timely classic.

"Above all, what impresses about South Pacific is how deeply, fallible and poignantly human every character seems…a tenderly beautiful idyll of genuine people inexplicably tossed together in a strange corner of the world." — New York Times