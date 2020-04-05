TheaterMania Logo
Home link

About this show

Performers:
Greg Gilpin, Composer & Conductor
Janet Galván, Guest Conductor
Nuria Fernández Herranz, Guest Conductor

Program:
Gilpin: Music for Middle School Voices
Composer/Conductor Greg Gilpin leads a performance of Music for Middle School Voices featuring a World Premiere of a brand new work.
Galván & Herranz: Music for Women's Voices

DCINY welcomes back composer-conductor Greg Gilpin with a program comprised of original works for youth singers. Conductors Janet Galván and Nuria Fernández Herranz lead an all-female chorus with works by Eva Ugalde, Juan Manuel Conejo, and the world premiere of a work by composer Jim Papoulis. Steve Acciani directs the Diamond Bar Wind Ensemble from Diamond Bar, California.

Show Details

  • Running Time:3hr 20min (1 intermission)
  • Dates:One Night Only:
  • Location:
  • Ticket Office:2127078566