About this show

Performers:

Greg Gilpin, Composer & Conductor

Janet Galván, Guest Conductor

Nuria Fernández Herranz, Guest Conductor



Program:

Gilpin: Music for Middle School Voices

Composer/Conductor Greg Gilpin leads a performance of Music for Middle School Voices featuring a World Premiere of a brand new work.

Galván & Herranz: Music for Women's Voices



DCINY welcomes back composer-conductor Greg Gilpin with a program comprised of original works for youth singers. Conductors Janet Galván and Nuria Fernández Herranz lead an all-female chorus with works by Eva Ugalde, Juan Manuel Conejo, and the world premiere of a work by composer Jim Papoulis. Steve Acciani directs the Diamond Bar Wind Ensemble from Diamond Bar, California.