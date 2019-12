About this show

SOS (The Song of Songs) is a staged cantata for 14 singers of Moscow's Intrada vocal ensemble, two readers, percussion, and a telegraph key, created by Russian visual and performance artist Vera Martynov in collaboration with composer Alexey Sysoev and choreographer Nikita Chumakov. Investigating experiences of personal and global tragedy, SOS references the worldwide standard Morse code signal of distress, and draws from the poetic Old Testament text, Solomon's Song of Songs.