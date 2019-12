About this show

Mirror, mirror on the wall, this Snow White has laughs for all! Join our charmingly cheerful heroine as she escapes her hilariously homicidal stepmother with help from a family of feisty woods-dwelling, banjo-strumming, washboard-wearing vegans. From the creators of last season's Beauty and the Beast, this rustic romp boasts an eclectic indie score and affirms the belief that even the most evil deserve a chance at redemption.