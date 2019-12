About this show

Things happen in the hollow at night — things we don't speak about and things you don't want to know. But we all get lost in the Hollow sooner or later. Can't help it, it's our nature. Two hundred years ago, Ichabod Crane lost his way in the Hollow and was never seen again. Did the headless horseman get to him? No one knows for sure. Don't look to the kindly folk of Sleepy Hollow for answers — they don't take to strangers.