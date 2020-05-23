About this show

Sleeping Beauty (Prince Street Players Version) is yet another brilliant offering from Jim Eiler and Jeanne Bargy, the creative forces behind Prince Street Players, one of the pinnacles of Theatre for Young Audience companies. Infuriated not to have received an invitation to the Royal Christening, the evil fairy, Trollarina, exacts her revenge on the Royal Family and her sister fairies by casting a spell on Princess Melisande. Sixteen years later, the Princess is sent into a decade-long sleep after pricking her finger on the spindle of a spinning wheel. Little does Trollarina realize that more than one spell is about to be broken, thanks to the kiss of an amnestic, enchanted Faun.