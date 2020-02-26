About this show

You. Yes, you. Whoever and however you are. You follow me through low-hanging roots and vines. Are you in ancestral woods? A juke joint? All of the above/below? You are in Skinfolk: An American Show, a wide-sweeping concert/play structured in seven movements that explores the questions and limits (?) of blackness, performance, and country in a sensuous and reflective cabaret experience. As the music sounds, you drop down into this ritual of liberation, bearing witness to the playwright-performer's identity, heritage and legacy as a black woman in this America. This play collides with blues, jazz, neo-soul, pop, rock, and spiritual black legacies. What will you see in the archive? Who will you meet? What is down at the root? What color is the sky again?