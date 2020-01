About this show

New York Premiere

A young man, Michael Stouffer, disillusioned by divorce and a failed academic career, is tricked into returning to his hometown after a self-willed separation of nearly 18 years to face an emotionally charged encounter with his past.

An enthralling tour de force, this award-winning play deals with issues of love and loss, faith and doubt, the strength of family ties, and the possibility of personal redemption.