About this show

When the witness protection program sends aspiring disco diva Deloris Van Cartier to a struggling convent after she sees her boyfriend commit a murder, Deloris takes her act to the nun's choir where she finds an unexpected sisterhood. Based on the hit 1992 film starring Whoopi Goldberg, Sister Act is the feel-good musical comedy that has audiences jumping to their feet! Featuring original music by Tony- and eight-time Oscar winner, Alan Menken (Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors), Sister Act is a sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship and will give audiences reason to REJOICE!