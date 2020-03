About this show

Created and performed by Alexandra Tatarsky, with direction by Eva Steinmetz, [SIGN FELT] Sad Boys in Harpy Land is a pseudo-autobiography that is part sad clown, part nonsense freak-out, and part extended crisis of meaning. A savagely humorous collage of classic coming-of-age tales, the piece takes place in the hellscape of the mind, and asks how splintered thoughts yield insights into one's own monstrosity.