About this show

Rex Pickett's critically acclaimed novel turned Academy Award-winning film adapted for the stage in Sideways The Experience. Struggling writer and wine enthusiast Miles takes his best friend, Jack, on a trip to California wine country for one last bonding adventure on the eve of Jack's wedding. Sideways The Experience creates an immersive (onstage) preshow wine tasting event similar to ones discovered along the Napa Valley wine trail, as depicted in the novel and film. Gourmet food and premium wine will be served as part of the exclusive first act of this unique theatrical experience.