About this show

Following capacity crowds and rave reviews from NYC to Hollywood, Peter Michael Marino's Show Up, Kids! returns to the Kraine Theater. This interactive, semi-improvised family show for kids 3-10 puts a wildly comedic, theatrical twist on the traditional kids' show. When the main attraction doesn't show up, Pete enlists the help of the kids to provide prompts and control everything from plot to props, characters to costumes, and settings to sound in a one-of-a-kind, 55-minute laughfest.

"Fantastic fun! A one-man whirling dervish of energy, comic timing, physical agility, and out and out hilarity." — The Front Row Center

"Hilarious! Marino knows what kids find funny. A show of this caliber is an opportunity to show up for!" — The Wee Review