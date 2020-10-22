About this show

Love on the Rocks comprises three original plays.

No Italian is written by Ali Keller and Directed by Michael Poyntz. Staring Clio Contogenis and Kathryn Markey. It's 1943 in New York. First-generation Italian American Emelia is living on a Governor's Island Army Base in a multi-family home and has finally convinced her Sicilian mother, Stella, to come visit her. But Stella isn't there to reconnect with her daughter, she's there to bring her back to Brooklyn.

The Biggest F***in' Lie I Ever Told is written by Ryan Sans and Directed by Cameron King. Starring Saran Bakari and Jack Levenberg. A pair of ex-lovers discover the other is alive and meet up in an abandoned Manhattan subway station amidst the zombie apocalypse.

The last play of the festival will be Alright, Love You, Bye. Written by Elise Reaves and directed by Rachel Pospisil. Starring Cate Hayman, Linda Holston, and Emma Kowalchuk. With the help of her therapist, Toni confronts memories of her mother.