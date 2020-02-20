About this show

"There's no such thing as a bad dick, just bad men." Sexpert — Madame K! is one absurd hour of ridiculous, anarchic, and unpredictable clowning. This wild solo comedy show features a beautifully idiotic performer discovering what it means to be a 21st Century Feminist.

Strenuously working to improve life for all women, Madame K surrounds herself with Coqs she's rescued, reprogramming them to have better manners, and training them to live up to their full potential. Don't worry, in this performance all Coqs are in cages!

Past audiences have said, "Madame Komondor is doing God's work."

"I created Madame in the wake of the #metoo movement at a time when I was feeling frustrated and powerless," says creator Krista Komondor. "I love her because she is confident, cheeky, and unapologetic. As Madame, I feel safe beneath a mask of glossy red lipstick and a fake French accent; I feel like I can say all of the things I want to say."