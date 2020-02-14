About this show

Austin McCormick, the creator of sold-out productions Nutcracker Rouge and Queen of Hearts, cordially invites you to the world premiere of Seven Sins, a Baroque Burlesque reimagining of the creation myth of Adam, Eve, and the fall of man. Immerse your senses in an elegant, hedonistic dreamscape of XIV's sinfully lush mélange of dance, circus, magic, live music, and over-the-top design. Behold a cavalcade of tempting treats and decadent feats from VIP seats which include pairings of delectable nibbles and bespoke cocktails inspired by the seven deadly sins served tableside by the beauties of Company XIV.