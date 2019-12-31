About this show

Seth Sikes rings in the new decade singing Twenty '20s Songs for 2020, backed by his seven-piece band. The songs may be a century old, but Sikes is a modern boy, and he'll do his best to keep the songs as fast and loose as the actual 1920s.

Sikes returns after playing to consistently sold-out houses at the venue in his critically acclaimed tributes to Judy Garland (which won a Broadway World Award), Liza Minnelli, and Bernadette Peters. He is also the associate director of The Band's Visit.