About this show

Music director and host Seth Rudetsky welcomes the greatest Broadway performers for an up-close and personal conversation and concert. Join us as Megan Hilty and Jessie Mueller (12/2); Patina Miller (2/3); and Brian Stokes Mitchell (4/13) chat with Seth and sing a dozen songs from their storied careers and personal journeys. The format of each concert will be a seamless mix of intimate behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's funny, insightful and revealing questions — and the music from the stars' stellar Broadway career. This new series promises three different evenings of showstopping songs and hilarity not to be missed.