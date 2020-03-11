About this show

The seriously hilarious, surprisingly heartfelt, and completely unauthorized parody of the hit TV show Scandal.

Welcome to the life and times of Olivia Pope, Washington, DC's most well-known crisis manager and undercover crisis. Fixing things with the help of her questionable, unquestioning associates — her gladiators in suits, willing to do whatever, whenever, however nonsensical in may seem to you (if it's in the script, it can't be wrong).

So buckle up, because Olivia's life is complicated and thanks to unfinished business with a romance from her past (present, and, let's be real, future), things are about to get messy.

Whether you're a die-hard fan or have never spend a minute in Shondaland, you'll be laughing along in no time and still singing the songs days later. It's Scandal. It's a musical. It's Scandusical! And you're gonna love it.