About this show

With Say Something Bunny!, Alison S.M. Kobayashi and UnionDocs present an enthralling performance based on an amateur audio recording made over 60 years ago. The origin of this audio was a mystery. Two spools of thin steel wire were found tucked inside an obsolete sound device purchased by a collector at an estate sale. There were no labels — so no dates, no names, and no context. Through her obsessive research and active imagination along with hundreds of listens, Kobayashi decoded the rich dialogue in the recording and discovered the detailed history of an unforgettable Jewish family from New York that bursts with humor, surprise, and drama. Her one-woman show annotates, illustrates, and reconstructs the scenes of the recording while revealing the stranger-than-fiction biography of the eldest son, David, who made the wire recordings. Using video, installation, performance, and lots of archival material, Kobayashi leads the audience through a close listening, spinning "a multigenerational yarn of Rothian heights."

Note: This show is intended for mature audiences.