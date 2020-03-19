About this show

Savage Pianos is the foremost dueling piano show in the Northeast known for their craftsmanship, deep repertoires, and unique personalities. Fronted by Steve Savage, a classically trained pianist from the Berklee College of Music, Savage Pianos is the ultimate hybrid of all modern forms of entertainment: Two performers on two facing pianos taking turns playing audience requests and curated playlists. What sets Savage Pianos apart from the rest is their unique ability to engage the audience with comedy, witty banter and excellent musicianship. Whether you sit on stage with the guys (complete with tableside drink service), or prefer to be out in the audience – they'll be putting their unparalleled spin on your requests all night long. This will be an engaging, interactive experience you won't want to miss!