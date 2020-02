About this show

Red Bull Theater cordially invites you to join us for this intimate soirée, featuring fine dining, live music and ​the presentation of the Matador Awards for Excellence in Classical Theater to the transcendent Kate Burton, the illustrious André De Shields, and the essential Theater Development Fund.

This unforgettable evening of fun and frolic — hosted by Arnie Burton, Stephen DeRosa, and Charlayne Woodard — will feature a bevy of surprises and special guests.