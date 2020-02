About this show

"Jessica Dickey's funny, sad, deep, and smart play is beautifully written…" — The New Yorker

Two Civil War reenactors walk into a bar... When they encounter Leah at their usual table after the annual battle of Gettysburg, Tom and Cal get knocked out of their comfort zone, back and forth in time, and into a search for meaning. The toll of sacrifice is the backdrop of this humorous journey for these three to find themselves and their small but significant place in history and the world.