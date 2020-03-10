About this show

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show is Riverdance as you've never seen it before! A powerful and stirring reinvention of this beloved favorite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy Award-winning score and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance. Twenty-five years on, composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his mesmerizing soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the groundbreaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection, stage, and costume designs.

Immerse yourself in the extraordinary power and grace of its music and dance — beloved by fans of all ages. Fall in love with the magic of Riverdance all over again.