About this show

She may speak softly, but she carries a big wit. A house-filling favorite in Las Vegas, Rudner delivers her stand-up with a wide-eyed sweetness (and in a sequined gown) that belies the acid observations this award-winning comedian is best known for. Rudner holds the title for longest-running and most successful one-person comedy show Las Vegas, and once you've heard her trademark clever observations and seen her icepick-sharp timing, you'll know why. This seasoned comedian knows how to find the humor in the everyday, and then turn it all on its head in her show.