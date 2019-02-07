About this show

Travel way way way way way back in time! In this live, original musical, set 500 million years ago, all life dwells in one sea and trilobites rule the ocean floor. When young Aphra discovers that the fate of the entire trilobite kingdom rests on her shelled shoulders, she and her arthropod pals must solve the Riddle of the Trilobites before a sea change of epic proportions destroys their home. With humor, heart, and eye-popping prehistoric puppetry, this underwater adventure shows us how we can leave our mark on the world when we dare to be brave.