About this show

The last of the divinely anointed monarchs ascends to the throne in Shakespeare's Richard II. When King Richard banishes his cousin Henry Bolingbroke and deprives him of his inheritance, he unwittingly creates an enemy who will ultimately force him from the throne. One of the Bard's only dramas entirely in verse, this epic and intimate play presents the end of the Medieval Age and the rise of the house of Lancaster through a riveting tale of lost sovereignty, political intrigue, and psychological complexity. Directed by Saheem Ali, this beautiful and cutting play returns to the Delacorte for the first time in over three decades.