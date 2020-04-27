About this show

In an era where emerging instrumental artists often seek success by copying the greats or watering down their own deeper passions to fit in the mainstream, Reza Khan stands out as a true musical citizen of the world, purposefully transcending typical genre trappings with his dynamic fusion of blend of infectious pop, jazz, soul and world music influences. Even after four popular, critically acclaimed indie albums – Painted Diaries (2008), A Simple Plan (2011), The Dreamwalker (2013) and Wind Dance (2016) - the Bangladesh born and raised, NYC based composer/guitarist is still artfully straddling the classical Indian and Bengali music of his youth with contemporary funk grooves and the free form energetic sounds of Western rock and jazz fusion.

Khan's latest full length album Next Train Home reflects the multi-talented performer's ultimate acceptance of an artistry that is all about exploration, not limitation, following a multitude of passions in vibing with contemporary jazz greats rather than dialing down for commercial considerations. While Khan's core acoustic and electric lines are front and center on every tune of Next Train Home – sometimes alternating on the same track – the album features pianist Matt King, drummers Mauricio Zottarelli and Graham Hawthorne, percussionist Gumbi Ortiz, guitarist Nils, rhythm guitarist Sergio Pereira, bassist Mark Egan, saxophonists Jeff Kashiwa and Andy Snitzer, flutist David Mann and keyboardist Philippe Saissse, who plays synth and adds touches of accordion and marimba.