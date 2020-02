About this show

Brooklyn Ballet's Revisionist History 2 is an unprecedented evening of dance that bridges diversity to classicism in a profound way, while exploring movement and its history. The program includes a restaging of the classic work Pas de Quatre with a cast of four diverse and nuanced ballerinas, the hip-hop work-in-progress Quartet, and the premiere of Intersection, an innovative mixed-movement piece choreographed by artistic director Lynn Parkerson. Featuring live musicians.