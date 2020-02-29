About this show

When were you resilient? The cast of Resilience answer this question through movement, song, storytelling, and video. The intention of this piece is to encourage women and trans and gender-fluid people to create performance pieces connected to their stories of resilience and welcome others interact with the performance and reflect on resilience in their own lives.

Jessica Cermak has performed extensively off-off-Broadway. Favorite roles include Nora in A Doll's House and Joan of Arc in Henry VI. She continues to perform, as well as devise, direct, and produce, and is a proud member of WOW Cafe Theater where she most recently created and performed in a puppet show, Serendipity and performed in A Beautiful Color and A Work in Progress.