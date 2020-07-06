About this show

Pregones/PRTT kicks off its 2020/2021 season this Monday, July 6 with a digital series previewing new works by Latinx artists! Here's what to expect in the five-part digital series:

Remojo 2020 was produced using excerpts of new plays in development, improvisational music, poetry and prize winning short films. Episodes will be broadcast Mondays at 7:30 p.m. EDT July 6-August 3rd and are hosted by ensemble member Rosal Colon (Orange is the New Black, Can You Ever Forgive Me). Audiences will be able to view the series via Zoom, the company's website, and additional digital platforms. RSVP is recommended and available FREE at PregonesPRTT.org.