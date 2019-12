About this show

In Brittany K. Allen's new comedy, Meg and Drew are a young interracial couple, very much in love and moving in together. But when Meg's Uncle Stevie sets out to chart his ancestry online, he unwittingly discovers that Meg's family was owned by Drew's in the antebellum South. Surprise! Love and politics collide, and time bounces between the past and the present while Meg and Drew are forced to confront themselves, and their families, in a dark new light.