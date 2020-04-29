About this show

"In every odyssey, there comes a time when you must accept that what you are pursuing is no longer a rational decision," Scott Terry writes in the liner notes of Red Wanting Blue's new album, 'The Wanting.' "It's a choice that does not feel like a choice. It is a hunger."

It's been more than twenty years since Red Wanting Blue first began their long, strange odyssey, and while much has changed for Terry and the rest of the band over those two remarkable decades, the hunger remains. Like the North Star, it's fixed in the firmament, a guiding light perpetually out of reach. Hunger has been their fuel, their motivation, their essence. Hunger has steered every step of the group's extraordinary journey, and now, it's at the heart of their most powerful record yet.