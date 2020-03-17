About this show

Red Hot Chilli Pipers' achievements have reached incredible heights with their groundbreaking fusion of traditional Scottish music and rock/pop anthems which they proudly call "Bagrock." Since walking away with the top prize on the U.K.'s TV talent show "When Will I Be Famous" in 2007, the Red Hot Chilli Pipers haven't stopped for a breath, other than to inflate their bagpipes! Formed in 2002, The Chillis have fast become a global phenomenon, taking their signature sound to the masses with their unique and clever covers of popular songs from all genres.