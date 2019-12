About this show

Late nights at Improv Asylum, our Main Stage cast performs some adults-only improv that needs to be seen to be believed! This 60-minute, all-improv show uses audience suggestions to inspire some of the filthiest comedy in New York. Not for the faint of heart.

BONUS! If you attend the 8pm Main Stage show that evening and we still have tickets available, you can stay to see Raunch FOR FREE.