About this show

In celebration of our milestone 25th anniversary, Rattlestick is hosting a number of events to highlight our alumni artists and celebrate our company's history. Throughout the month of January, we are dedicating our Monday nights to an Alumni Jam, where we invite back a cohort of some of our most beloved all-star and up-and-coming playwrights to revisit excerpts of their past productions and/or share excerpts of new projects. The evening is an opportunity to gather in an intimate setting to experience some explosive new plays, to meet the creators, and to continue building our Rattlestick community. There will be a fun jam tasting after the performance!