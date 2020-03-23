About this show

Not artists. Not memories. Favorite restaurants, nor favorite films. Rather, the five most influential people, voices, and points of view that have shaped the narrative of your subconscious.

Black church. Black man. Black Twitter. Spiritual adviser. White church.

For Arial, they're known as the Professors, and contrary to once being the ones in the position of power, they're on assignment to guide her as she tries to pass a test 10 years in the making.

In this comedic and commanding new play, Jerrica D. White detangles the connected and contradicting doctrine on faith, sensuality, sexuality, and dating, in regards to the black female body; leaving a woman, standing firmly in her truth, learning what it means to live and love post sexual trauma.