About this show

The Village Light Opera Group is proud to present Ragtime in concert! At the dawn of a new century, everything is changing...and anything is possible. Set in the volatile melting pot of turn-of-the-century New York, three distinctly American tales are woven together: that of a stifled upper-class wife, a determined Jewish immigrant, and a daring young Harlem musician united by their courage, compassion, and belief in the promise of the future. Together, they confront history's timeless contradictions of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, hope and despair...and what it means to live in America. Ragtime is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.